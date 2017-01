Those who help children cross the street safely on school days are being recognized this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has designated this week as Adult Crossing Guard Recognition week. The Eau Claire School District told WEAU 13 News their guards are an integral part of their school community. Rosie Hartung, who is a crossing guard for the district, says she feels good getting the kids across the street safely. She has served as a crossing guard for 21 years.