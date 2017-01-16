Rally held in Eau Claire to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated this week, hundreds of people in the Chippewa Valley rallied to keep President Obama’s healthcare plan afloat.

More than 200 people gathered at the U.S. Federal building on South Barstow Street in Eau Claire yesterday to stop the repeal of the health care law President Obama’s administration created, and has been in place since 2010. The goal of the rally was to save the provisions of the law, as many who attended worry it will be repealed after President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday. Jeff Smith, the lead organizer of the rally, told WEAU 13 News the Affordable Care Act is not something that can just be thrown away. There are around 30 million Americans currently signed up for the Affordable Care Act.