Minnesota man charged with the death of a UW-Stout student

The Dunn Country District Attorney’s office has charged a 27-year-old Minnesota man, Cullen M. Osburn, with felony murder and battery in the Oct. 30th attack that killed UW-Stout student Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.

He died from injuries he received after an altercation in downtown Menomonie. UW Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer made a point in his statements to clarify that the criminal complaint issued in this case said the suspect “was adamant that the altercation was not a result of anybody’s race.”

Officers say the investigation is progressing, and that they are still interviewing people who may have information that can help their efforts. If you have any information you are urged to contact authorities.