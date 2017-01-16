Eau Claire man arrested for his 5th OWI

An Eau Claire man was arrested over the weekend for his 5th OWI offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 67-year old Michael Johnson was arrested after being stopped for a seat belt violation on Donnellan Lane at Fenwick Street just before 10:00 last night. When the trooper approached Johnson, Johnson was displaying signs of being under the influence, and he admitted to the trooper that he had been drinking, but refused field sobriety testing. He was arrested for his 5th OWI, and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. He was then taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.