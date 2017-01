A Menomonie man is severely injured after an accident in Pierce County.

That crash closed a portion of US 63 and sent multiple people to the hospital. A call came in to the Wisconsin State Patrol on Wednesday reporting a 2 vehicle crash and road blockage after a southbound vehicle lost control and crossed into the northbound lane of US 63 where it was struck by a truck and trailer.

No names are being released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.