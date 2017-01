People had to evacuate an Eau Claire home last night after a fire broke out.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the 2-story house on Vine Street just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they could see light smoke coming from the house and all of the occupants outside. They determined the fire started in the kitchen, and went up to the 2nd floor. It took crews about 25 minutes to put the fire out, and no one was hurt. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.