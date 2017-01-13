Feed My People exceeds matching campaign goal

A local food bank has community members to thank for meeting a match campaign goal.

The Feed My People Hunger Bites Match Campaign says more than 1,100 new and existing donors participated in the challenge of exceeding the campaign goal of $50,000, by donating $76,000. The money raised will be used to help sustain and expand Feed My People’s programs in helping those less fortunate. The food bank’s executive director told WEAU 13 News the money with the challenge and donation will help provide a half million meals. It supplies more than 7 million pounds of food annually to more than 125 hunger-relief agencies in 14 west central Wisconsin counties.