Construction projects will get underway this year at UW-Eau Claire

Many reconstruction projects will get underway on the UW-Eau Claire campus this year.

Those projects include re-designing the Garfield Avenue area, work on residence halls, and renovating the Haas Fine Arts Center. Chancellor Jim Schmidt says while they need to go to the state Legislature for help with some projects, taxpayers won’t be footing the bill for residence hall work, or the Haas Fine Arts Center renovations. That work will be paid for by student and user fees. Work on re-designing Garfield Avenue is already underway.