3 people charged with racketeering in Pierce County

3 people have been charged with racketeering in Pierce County.

48-year old Daniel Briese of River Falls, and 65-year old Deborah Johnson and 60-year old Bruce Williams, both from Trego, are accused of reportedly bilking a Hager City company out of over $277,000. According to court records, Briese was the transportation manager at Trinity Meyer Utility Structures of Hager City, while Johnson and Williams ran the trucking firm Redeye Express out of Trego. Reports indicate Briese awarded hauling contracts with Redeye that exceeded the market rate, with Briese receiving contract kickbacks between August 2014 and April 2016. Redeye also provided Briese with a credit card for personal use and paid the monthly bill. The 3 defendants and truck drivers admitted to the scheme. All 3 face maximum penalties of 10 years in prison if they’re convicted.