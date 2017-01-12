Packers announcer Wayne Larrivee speaks at UW-Stout

UW-Stout students got to hear the voice of the Green Bay Packers loud and clear yesterday.

Play-by-play announcer Wayne Larrivee spoke about using communication to adapt to a changing work environment at the campus. The university’s state Senate invited him as part of January Professional Development week. Larrivee is also a motivational speaker, bringing nearly 40 years of professional experience to help relay his message. He told WEAU 13 News it’s always great to talk to Packer fans. He has been the Packers’ announcer along with former player Larry McCarren since 1999.