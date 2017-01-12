Area man hurt in work accident

A Spooner man has been injured after he was crushed by a front end loader’s bucket at a Menomonie business earlier this week.

23-year old Michael Leckle was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after the accident happened at Wisconsin Kenworth in Menomonie on Monday. His condition is unknown at this time. Police say another employee told them he was operating a front end loader when he and Leckle were moving a disabled semi-tractor into the shop and decided to attach a chain to pull it with the loader. He said he pulled up to the back of the semi-tractor and lowered the bucket of the front end loader so they could attach a chain to it. He got out of the loader and saw Leckle pinned between the bucket and the passenger side rear tire of the semi-tractor. The bucket was raised immediately, and Leckle fell to the ground. Leckle appeared to lose consciousness but regained it before being take to the hospital.