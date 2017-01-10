Silvermine Invitational coming up this month

Eau Claire will welcome people from around the world this month for an annual winter event.

The Silvermine Ski Jumping Invitational has taken place in Eau Claire for 131 years. You can check out all the jumping action January 27th and 28th at Silvermine Hill. Dan Matoon with Silvermine Ski Jump says this year’s event will bring together people from around the world by featuring some extra special ski jumpers. Those jumpers are from Park City, and will be performing after the Silvermine Invitational is over. Matoon adds the special show will bring the best of the best through Eau Claire before they go to Park City.