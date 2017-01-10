Several buildings in the Eau Claire School District will be getting upgrades

Several buildings in the Eau Claire School District will be getting some upgrades.

Last night, the school board approved a plan to bring in an outside architectural service to make secure updates to more than a dozen school buildings. According to WEAU 13 News, the board says the firm will renovate the entrances of 13 schools throughout the district as early as this summer. Some of the buildings that will have changes done are Memorial and North High Schools, McKinley Charter School, and Sam Davey Elementary. The firm hired will work with the district in creating safe and secure entrances to the buildings. 3 buildings will see updates this summer, and the other 10 will be updated over the next 2 years. All costs of the projects are included the referendum that was passed in November, which will be around 4-million dollars.