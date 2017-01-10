Potential condominium project discussed in Eau Claire

More living space could soon be coming to Eau Claire.

A listening session was held at The Lakely last night to discuss a potential condominium project at the site of the old Huebsch building. J-Cap Real Estate bought the building and land, and held the session to see what potential condo buyers want, which includes the design and amenities. Brian Johnson of J-Cap Real Estate told WEAU 13 News he hopes to know what exactly will be built on the property in the next 60 to 90 days, and that there’s a big attraction to living downtown. Another session will be held in the next 30 days.