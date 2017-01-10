Local man hospitalized after fleeing the scene of a car crash

A Durand man has been hospitalized after he fled the scene of a crash and was later found by police.

41-year old Bradley Rietmann was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the 1-vehicle crash Friday night in the town of Sumner in Trempealeau County. The Sheriff’s Department says Rietmann was driving westbound on U.S. 10 at Highway R, east of Osseo, when he lost control, left the road, overturned and struck a utility pole. He fled the scene of the crash on foot, but was later found by Osseo police. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.