An event coming up in Eau Claire will give families a way to beat the cold this winter.

Those families can warm up at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center while attending Family Fest, which is coming up January 21st. They can check out a dog show, petting zoo, and compete in Family Olympics. Again, Family Fest is January 21st at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.