Police investigating burglary at Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Police are investigating the burglary of Hope Gospel Mission on Moholt Drive.

They say the burglary happened between 8:15 p.m. Monday and 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. They say an unknown person entered the building through an east door, and a couple of empty shopping carts and a large shelf cart on wheels containing electronics were found near an exit door. One of the shopping carts was found outside, and tire tracks were by the door. The store’s general manager didn’t have a damage estimate or know what was missing when the police report was taken. If you know anything about the burglary, call Eau Claire Police.