Man charged with killing his father

An Eau Claire County man has been charged with killing his 50-year old father.

25-year old Cody Kohls has been charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide, aggravated battery and strangulation and suffocation. The criminal complaint says Kohls told authorities he and his father got into an argument last month at their home in a mobile home park near Fall Creek, which turned physical. He claims his father tried to punch him several times, and that he eventually put his father in a choke hold for 15 to 20 seconds. When his father stopped moving, Kohls thought he was faking it, but he eventually called 911. His father died a few days later. Kohls admitted to investigators that he had several drinks earlier in the day, and his blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .116. His next court appearance has not been set yet.