Dismissed lawsuit against Sacred Heart Hospital upheld

A dismissed lawsuit filed by a woman sexually assaulted by another patient at an Eau Claire hospital has been upheld by a state appellate court.

Former Eau Claire County Judge Kristina Bourget dismissed a claim against HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, saying the woman did not provide an expert liability witness in time to testify about the standard of care required for the security of patients in the psychiatric ward of Sacred Heart. Yesterday, the Court of Appeals based in Wausau agreed with the ruling. 73-year old John Lizan of Black River Falls, was found guilty in January 2014 of 2nd-degree sexual assault, but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He was committed to the State Department of Health Services for 15 years. Lizan sexually assaulted the woman in April 2012 in a room in the hospital’s behavior unit. The woman claimed staff, in part, left Lizan unmonitored until he was found assaulting her.