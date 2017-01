Governor Walker has chosen a Polk County assistant district attorney to serve on the judge’s bench.

Daniel Tolan will replace retired judge Molly GaleWyrick. Tolan, who is a resident of Luck, has more than 19 years of legal experience in private practice and state service. During his time in private practice, he was involved in a wide range of practice areas including family, real estate and criminal law. He has also been an assistant district attorney in Burnett and Washburn Counties.