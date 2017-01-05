Gas prices on the rise in the Chippewa Valley

Gas prices continue to climb in the Chippewa Valley.

The new year is expected to bring the highest gas prices since 2012, with the possibility of drivers spending $52 billion more at the pump nationally than they did in 2016. The average cost for regular, unleaded gas is expected to go up to $2.49 per gallon this year. The significant rise is the highest the Midwest has seen in 5 years. Wisconsin Petroleum Council Executive Director Erin Roth told WEAU 13 News the hike is due to the frigid cold temperatures. Gas is currently sitting at $2.44 a gallon in Eau Claire.

