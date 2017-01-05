Couple pleads not guilty to church thefts

A St. Croix County couple charged with stealing nearly $190,000 from church funds over 10 years have pleaded not guilty.

42-year old Kara LaVenture and her husband, 45-year old Michael LaVenture of rural Roberts are each charged with 5 felony counts of theft in a business setting. Kara LaVenture also faces a felony count of identity theft.

According to court records, officials at New Centerville United Methodist Church have known since May 2015 that Kara LaVenture admitted to embezzling funds from the church. The church’s insurance company said it would not cover a loss claim unless a police report was filed, which the church filed later. Michael LaVenture estimated the amount stolen was over $39,000, and would be repaid. However, auditors estimated Kara LaVenture, was was a volunteer treasurer, had stolen over $189,000, and used the church’s information to open a credit card account for personal purchases.