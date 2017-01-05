Cold temperatures causing more Silver Alerts to be issued across the state

The frigid temperatures have many people checking in on their older relatives and friends to make sure they’re okay.

The colder weather has caused many Silver Alerts to be issued across the state. The alerts are issued for any person over 60-years old who may have a cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer’s or dementia, and could be in danger. Carrie Orn with the Department of Justice says if you think someone you know is in danger, don’t wait to call for help. You can find out more about Silver Alerts at alzwisc.org.