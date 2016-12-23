Wisconsin moves up in national health rankings

Wisconsin has become a little healthier this year.

An annual assessment by the United Health Foundation has moved Wisconsin up on its America’s Health Rankings list from 24th to 20th place. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says binge drinking, public health funding, whooping cough vaccines, and obesity are among the top issues statewide. And while Wisconsin lost the title of hardest drinking state to North Dakota, Environmental Health Director Shane Sanderson told WEAU 13 News binge drinking is a trend that’s also being seen locally.

The department says it has alcohol and drug action teams to provide education and support, especially at the high school level, to begin shaping behavior at a younger age.