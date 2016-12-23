Man must pay over $2,000 for shooting bowling balls through a cannon

A rural Spring Valley man must pay over $2,000 in fines and court costs for damaging a barn and possibly killing a horse by firing bowling balls and pins from a cannon on July 4th.

66-year old Ricky Thorne originally was charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safey. This week, he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of 2 misdemeanor counts of endangering safey by use of a dangerous weapon and a count of disorderly conduct.

According to court records, a woman called police and told them she found a greased bowling ball with scratches on it that had apparently gone through the roof of her horse barn, causing an estimated $3,000 to $4.000 in damage. About 8 to 10 bowling balls and pins were reportedly fired from the cannon from the neighboring property owned by Thorne’s sister, who said Thorne fired the items, but they thought they would remain on her property. A dead horse was found on the woman’s property, but no pins or balls were found nearby.