Globe University shutting down Wisconsin campuses

Minnesota-based for-profit school Globe University is announcing the closure of its Wisconsin and South Dakota campuses.

The Wisconsin locations are in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Appleton, Madison and Wausau. Globe’s website indicates administration of the campuses will be transferred for teach-out purposes to Utah-based Broadview University, giving students the option to complete their program at their existing location or online. The schools recently lost federal student aid funding for not meeting the requirements and standards of the U.S. Department of Education, and were also found guilty of misleading students in their criminal justice program in a lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson.