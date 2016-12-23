Fundraising goal for Confluence Project must be met by December 31st

A fundraising goal for the Eau Claire Confluence Arts Center needs to be met by the end of the month.

$100,000 still has to be raised to meet the goal. An anonymous donor challenged the community in June to raise $1.5 million for the Arts Center, which they will then match dollar for dollar. Fundraisers are hoping for a holiday push to meet that amount. The challenge grant is part of the larger fundraising campaign for the Arts Center, which has raised more than $1.5 million in donations and pledges so far. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in October at the site where the center is being built, which is located at Graham Avenue and Eau Claire Street. It’s expected to open in 2018.