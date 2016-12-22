Redevelopment plans for Cannery District unveiled

Plans for a redevelopment project in Eau Claire have been revealed.

Yesterday morning, the Redevelopment Authority approved the plan to redevelop the Cannery District in Eau Claire. City economic development administrator Mike Schatz told WEAU 13 News the plans call for the development of bike trails, a residential neighborhood and mixed use buildings that will still complement the existing features.

The city unveiled concept art that shows views of the district from the air with the hope that it will help attract developers and give the community a better feel for the project. The concept includes a residential area from Platt Street to Maple Street, and a park from Maple Street to the high bridge that may cost on estimated $6 million. The city will now begin the search for developers who will finalize the design plans.