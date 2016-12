An Altoona man’s 6th OWI offense has landed him in jail for at least 6 months.

41-year old Matthew Mellien pleaded no contest to a felony count of 6th offense operating while intoxicated. He was also put on probation for 3 months, fined over $1,500, and had his license revoked for 6 months. He was arrested in January after he was found passed out in his running vehicle, which was parked in a driveway. His blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit.