Man charged with 2 convenience store robberies

An Eau Claire man has been charged for robbing 2 convenience stores where he previously worked.

22-year old Scott Sweeney has been charged with 2 felony counts and is out on bail. He returns to court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. According to Eau Claire police, The River Country Co-op on Third Street was robbed on December 4th, and the Direct Store on Patton Street was robbed on December 12th. Sweeney was identified as a suspect in the 2 robberies during the investigation. Sweeney previously worked at both stations, and was arrested on December 14th in connection with a separate theft investigation.