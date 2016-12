Millions of people across the country now know Eau Claire, Wisconsin as the home of a winner.

Deb Kidd brought her hometown some glory yesterday when she won $60,000, including a new SUV, on the Price Is Right. Kidd taped the episode in November. She had to keep her winnings a secret until the episode aired. Kidd says it’s amazing that someone from Eau Claire made it all the way to national television.