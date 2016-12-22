Eau Claire man going to jail for violating probation

An Eau Claire man will go to prison for 18 months for violating his probation.

35-year old Sean Jones was also sentenced to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his jail sentence. He was sentenced back in January to 4 years of probation for one count of fraud against a financial institution and one count of 2nd-offense possession of cocaine. According to court records, he violated his probation by participating in a burglary, giving false information to police, and having a physical altercation at the Chippewa County Jail.