Ring in the new year in downtown Eau Claire

You can ring in the new year while showing your support for the growing downtown Eau Claire area.

For the first time, downtown Eau Claire will be the host of many New Year’s Eve activities. It’s all a part of Light Up Eau Claire, an event to raise money for the operation budget for the Confluence Project. Kenzi Phillips with Visit Eau Claire says Light Up Eau Claire is not just for adults, but kids will enjoy it too, by participating in a lantern parade and a jazz event.

Adults can purchase a wristband to attend the festivities at night. Those wristbands will provide exclusive access to all venues along Barstow Street, where there will be live music and drinks available. Those wristbands cost $10.