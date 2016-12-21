Man sentenced for child enticement and sexual assault

A Fountain City man is heading to prison for sexual assault and child enticement.

19-year old David West was sentenced recently to 2 years in prison, 8 years of probation, and 5 years of extended supervision. He was found guilty in September of child enticement sexual contact, false imprisonment, and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. According to court records, police received a report of a missing 15-year old girl from Jackson County in March. She was found at an apartment in Fountain City with a 28-year old woman. The girl told police West and the woman picked her up in Black River Falls and took her to Fountain City, knowing police were looking for her. West told police he had sent lewd photos of himself to both females and planned to sexually assault the girl.