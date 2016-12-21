Man who robbed a man wearing a clownlike mask is going to prison

A man is heading to prison for robbing a man at gunpoint wearing a clownlike mask last year in Cumberland.

21-year old Dorien Hash, formerly of Augusta, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft and manufacturing and delivering narcotics in September. According to court records, a 17-year old boy told police a man drove him to a remote area, where Hash, displaying a handgun and wearing a clownlike mask, told the boy to strip. Hash and the other man took the boy’s clothes, $800 dollars in cash, phone and backpack. They then left the area.