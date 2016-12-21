Man charged for trafficking meth

A man who has been the target of authorities for months for involvement of meth trafficking has been charged after a procedure called a reverse buy.

The target, 37-year old Tim Morgan of Cameron, contacted a confidential informant working with the Barron County Sheriff?s Department, asking to buy meth to distribute to others in the county. A reverse buy is when the target is the buyer of the meth and not the seller as with a typical drug buy.

The reverse buy took place where Morgan purchased 1 1/2 ounces of meth and stated to CI that he could get rid of it in about 1.5 hours. He then requested to buy another ounce once he sold what he had just bought. Morgan was stopped after the transaction and taken into custody. He’s been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping from previous cases involving meth. Morgan was released on a $500.00 cash bond