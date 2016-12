As snow piles up, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Hwy Department would like to remind the public that it’s illegal to plow or push snow onto or across a public highway.

Snow left in ridges or piles on the highway create a hazard for vehicles and snow piled on the shoulders may also create problems for equipment during normal plowing operations. It also increases the possibility of snow drifting across the highway in these areas.